Paris City Council voted 5-2 earlier tonight to increase Paris Economic Development Corp.'s board of directors from five to seven.
After a contentious discussion July 27, a motion to maintain a seven-member Paris Economic Development Corp. board failed 4-2. A second vote on a change in the economic corporation’s bylaws, which requires the vote of five councilors, became necessary after City Attorney Stephanie Harris advised that a motion to approve a bylaws change at a June 22 meeting was illegal.
Harris contended the word “appointed” made the motion illegal because of a Texas Local Government Code provision that requires economic development directors be appointed by the municipality that creates the corporation.
In June, the council voted to increase the board from five to seven members and added a caveat that one of the directors be a council member selected by the PEDC. Councilors also voted to require council approval before the corporation could incur debt and to relieve the city attorney from serving as the organization’s legal counsel.
