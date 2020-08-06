Aug. 4 to Aug. 5
FD Assist Police
Aug. 5
9:56 to 10:10 a.m., 2800 NE Loop 286.
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
Aug. 4
10:08 to 10:28 p.m., 711 E. Sherman St.
Aug. 5
8:53 to 8:57 a.m., 4172 Highway 271 N.
9:32 to 9:47 a.m., 3550 NE Loop 286.
First Responder-Paris
Aug. 4
3:34 to 4:37 p.m., FR 38/FR 2820.
4:57 to 5:16 p.m., 800 40thSt. SE.
9:45 to 10 p.m., Carson Lane.
Aug. 5
3:21 to 3:42 a.m., 2995 Mahaffey Lane.
5:29 to 5:40 a.m., 290 30th St. NW.
6:12 to 6:30 a.m., 2345 E. Cherry St.
11:27 to 11:36 a.m., 1400 W. Washington St.
12:38 to 12:52 p.m., 142 7th St. SW.
Aug. 6
4:28 to 7:07 a.m., 18000 Highway 82 W.
Public Service
Aug. 4
5:34 to 5:44 p.m., 533 Pat Mayse East.
Aug. 5
8:57 to 9:17 a.m., 3310 Abby Lane.
12:35 to 1:07 p.m., 275 34th St. SW.
5:16 to 5:22 p.m., 1125 Martin Luther King Drive.
6:28 to 6:37 p.m., 3rd Street NW/W. Campbell Street.
9:23 to 9:55 p.m., 925 Paradise Drive.
Out of Service
Aug. 4
10:31 to 11:17 a.m., 2010 24th St. SE.
