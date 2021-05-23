Linda Baack, 73, of Reno, Texas, passed away May 19, 2021, in Paris. Interment will be in the Forest Grove Cemetery in Telephone, Texas, at a future date.
She was born on Sep. 18, 1947, in Hot Springs, Arkansas, the daughter of Harvey Lee and Helen Ruth Redmon Hurst. Linda was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church and was a factory worker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Maxie Frederick Baack Jr., whom she married on Oct. 17, 1969, in Taylor County, Texas; sons, Boyd Baack and William Baack; and a brother, Donnie Hurst.
Linda is survived by children, Karen Baack Andrasko and spouse, William Andrasko, and Johnny Baack; grandchildren, William F. Andrasko and spouse, Lisa Andrasko, Jason Andrasko and spouse, Kodi Andrasko, Crimson Baack, Tanner Baack, Brittany Baack and Brianne Baack; brother, Tommy Hurst and spouse, Linda; and best friend, Sue Farris.
The Baack family requests memorials be made to the American Cancer Society. Services are under the direction of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home, where online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
