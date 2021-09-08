Jeremy Matthew Hignight, age 39, of Paris, took his last ride on Sept. 5, 2021.
Jeremy loved his family, music and his many friends with great passion. Jeremy had a big heart, he would treat everyone with kindness and would do anything for anyone. His magnetic personality was one of a kind. Jeremy was an amazing husband, father, brother and friend.
He was a very talented musician, singer and songwriter.
Jeremy was larger than life when he performed with his band, and every time he got on stage he would always do his best to let his light shine, and all who were in attendance were never disappointed.
Jeremy’s day time gig for the past 12 years was as a Butcher at David's Meat Market, where he helped to create many loyal customers who were always received by his smiling face and friendly expert service.
Jeremy was loved by his wife, Amber Hignight; daughters, Savannah Hignight, Sophie Ann Hignight; and son, Noah Hignight. He was cherished by his father, Charles Hignight, his brothers, Chad Hignight and wife, Charlene, Sam Hignight and wife, Jessica; sister, Chelsea Vanderburg and husband, Jake; his long time friend and chosen brother, John Smith; and his many nieces and nephews, all of Paris.
Jeremy was preceded in death by his mother, Helen Marsh; brother, Troy Hignight; and his beloved grandmother, Patsy Mayhugh Hignight.
A celebration of Jeremy's life will be held on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 beginning at 6 p.m. at the Eagles Lodge in Paris. This will be an event to enjoy his memory, so please bring your favorite stories to tell so we can honor Jeremy for who he was and why we all loved him so much.
Memorial arrangements are under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home.
Memories and condolences may be added at clarksvillefuneralhome.com.
