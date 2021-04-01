How to fund a startup with retirement or other options is the focus of a virtual training session at 10:30 a.m. April 14. Sponsored by the Paris Small Business Development Center, the webinar will feature guest speaker Tisha Dodge, Dodge Legal Group, SPC.
Attendees will learn of different means to fund a startup business, including retirement funds or leverage other non-retirement-based options, without waiting to acquire investors to begin.
Those who sign up early may submit their greatest current business challenge so that it may be addressed as part of the webinar.
Register via Eventbrite at https://bit.ly/3u4XpaA.
Dodge believes an entrepreneur can make a profit and serve a greater good. Her law firm, Dodge Legal Group, SPC, provides legal services to social enterprises, start-ups, established businesses, and non-profits. Her practice areas include: business formations, contract law, employment law, intellectual property, and Internet law.
Paris SBDC is a partnership program with the U.S. Small Business Administration, the State of Texas, and Paris Junior College. Advising services are offered by the Paris SBDC without regard to race, color, age, national origin, religion, sex, or disability. Special provisions will be made for limited English speaking individuals and those with disabilities. For questions, call the Paris SBDC at 903-782-0224.
Homelessness Awareness Day to be scheduled
The Lamar County Homelessness Coalition is planning several local events for this year’s Homelessness Awareness Day on April 7.
On April 7, the coalition is urging everyone to wear purple, the official color of homelessness awareness. That morning a group of Coalition Street Outreach members will gather on Bonham Street at That House to distribute food, water and hygiene items. At noon, everyone is invited to come downtown to march around the square with homemade signs in support of those who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.
Homelessness Awareness Day is designed to bring attention to the needs of the homeless and encourage conversations to make homelessness rare, brief and non-recurring.
In November, LCHC will host a “sleep in your car” event to bring more awareness to the needs of those experiencing homelessness.
For those interested in learning more about the Lamar County Homelessness Coalition and how toget involved, email lchctexas@gmail.com.
