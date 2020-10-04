Texas Furniture & Appliance has announced the expansion of its La-Z-Boy Comfort Studio.
Texas Furniture has been the premier La-Z-Boy dealer for Northeast Texas and Southeast Oklahoma for more than 20 years.
“After meeting with the head representative of the La-Z-Boy Texas division this past week, we have made the decision to expand our La-Z-Boy program,” said VP and marketing director Austin Anthony. “We will now focus on 60% to 70% of our living room inventory to be La-Z-Boy branded furniture. We love La-Z-Boy’s product because of the quality and the fact that they produce domestically.”
Texas Furniture & Appliance has served this area for more than 93 years. It boasts a 28,500-square-foot inventory, and 5,000 square feet is dedicated to La-Z-Boy. Anthony said that number will increase to around 15,000 square feet by next spring.
“This will be a transition as we clearance out some of our old inventory, but we should be fully stocked with all new La-Z-Boy product by March 2021. We are excited to bring the new La-Z-Boy leather program on board as well,” Anthony said. “This will feature premium, American-made leathers at a reasonable price. All of the product we carry is produced in Arkansas and Missouri, and we are very proud of that.”
Visit Texas Furniture & Appliance’s current La-Z-Boy inventory at 310 Bonham St. in Paris.
