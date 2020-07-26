July 23 to July 24
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Joseph August Maye, 32: Capias pro fine/not secured by seatbelt-passenger.
Angela Shavell Morgan, 42: County court commit/motion to revoke-driving while intoxicated.
Cheryt Moore, 45: County court commit/driving while intoxicated/openen alcohol container.
Paris Police Department
Roydarrius Donquail Jones, 23: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, less than 28 grams, criminal mischief, $750 to $2,500 (two counts), criminal mischief, $100 to $750, assault causing bodily injury, theft of property, $750 to $2,500, driving while license invalid, failure to appear.
Tristan Cole Brown, 20: Assault causing bodily onjury0family violence, criminal mischief, $100 to $750.
Reno Police Department
Luis Antonio Acosta, 53: No driver’s license (when unlicensed), violate promist to appear (Uuniform Act ).
