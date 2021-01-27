William Thomas Harris

William Thomas “Tommy” Harris, 64, of Paris, passed away on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 3 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at the Pathway International Church of God with the Rev. Ray Evers and the Rev. Samuel Evers officiating. Burial will follow in Knights of Honor Cemetery in Blossom. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Tommy, the son of Thomas and Estelle Burks Harris, was born on Sept. 19, 1956, in Paris.
On June 3, 1978, he married Linda Jacks, building 42 years of family and memories.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his mother-in-law, Flora Willbourn; and brothers-in-law, David Jacks and Jimmy Upton.
Survivors include his wife, Linda; son, Justin and family, of Blossom; brother, Cliff Harris and wife, Marlia, of Reno; sister, Billie Upton, of Blossom; nieces, Michelle, Stephanie, Jamie and Amy; and nephews, Barry, Jody and Chris; along with a plethora of friends.
Tommy worked for the City of Paris in the garage where he could fix anything that was broken. He got a kick out of teasing his friends. If Tommy liked you, you were going to be the object of one of his pranks.
Casket bearers will be Steve Raper, Raymond Guffey, Shawn Bishop, Mike Wade, Barry Shiver and Tommy Huddleston. Honorary bearers will be Gary Robinson, Tommy Wilson, Billy Hayden, Doug Cato, Jack Crabb and Tommy Isom.
Dress is casual, and Hot Rod Friends are encouraged to wear Hot Rod T-Shirts.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Baby Gunns Animal Rescue, 601 CR 43340, Paris, TX 75462.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
