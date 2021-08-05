North Lamar ISD will host a blood drive in honor of the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001. Carter BloodCare will set up from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 10 in the B Gym at North Lamar High School.
“With Paris and the Lamar County area at a critically low blood supply, teachers, staff and community members are encouraged to stop by that day and donate blood,” Public Relations Director Carla Coleman said. “Donate and receive a free 9/11 T-shirt while supplies last.”
For information, contact Kendra Waldroup at 903-737-2000 or go online to CarterBloodCare.org.
