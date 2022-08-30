Tallie Moore Bush, 89, of Paris, Texas, went home to be with her Lord, early Monday, Aug. 22, 2022.
Tallie (Athalie) Moore Bush was born on June 25, 1933, in Paris, Texas, to Hardy Moore and Louise Millican Moore.
Tallie attended Paris schools and graduated from Paris High School in 1950. Tallie was a graduate of the University of Texas with a Bachelor Degree of Fine Art. She was a charter member of Lamar County Humane Association and Artists Guild of Lamar County.
Tallie began painting in 1955 and continued painting beautiful pieces of art until her health declined.
Tallie married Robert "Bob" Inglish Bush on Nov. 6, 1990.
Tallie was preceded in death by both her parents, Hardy and Louise Moore.
Left to cherish her wonderful memories are her loving husband, Bob Bush; her daughter, Loo Brandensky and husband, Joe; step-daughter, Sarah Ellis and husband, Dave; two step-sons, David Bush and wife, Shannon and John Bush and wife, Susie; her grandchildren, Ruby Ellis, Bailey Ellis, Brandon Bush, Lauren Bush, Elic Bush, Libby Bush and Dan Brandensky and wife, Kaitlan; as well as a great-granddaughter, Helena Brandensky.
A Memorial Gathering is scheduled at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 at Calvary United Methodist Church, 3105 Lamar Ave., Paris, Texas, with Kevin Strempke officiating.
Memorial Services are scheduled at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 at Church of the Holy Cross, 322 S. Church St., Paris, Texas with Father Craig Reed officiating. Inurnment will be in the Church of the Holy Cross Columbarium following the memorial service. Services can be seen live at holycrossparis.com.
Appreciation beyond words to say to them at Legend Healthcare for the home they made for Tallie for just under three years. Thank you!
If desired, family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to one, of a wide range of, non-profit benevolence entities of your choice.
Services are provided by Roden-Pryor Funeral Directors, 1929 Bonham Street, Paris, TX.
President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The United States generally imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia's crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia. Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA. Should the US ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.