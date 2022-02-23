Paris Junior College has announced it will close its campuses at 2 p.m. today and they will remained closed Thursday as inclement weather is expected in the region.
Lamar County is under a winter storm warning until 6 p.m. Thursday. Temperatures today are not expected to rise above freezing and will remain in the mid-30s Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
The college will reopen campuses at 8 a.m. Friday.
Also closing early today are Chisum and Cooper ISDs. Chisum buses will run at 1 p.m., the district said, while Cooper's will run at 2 p.m.
"Also, given the high percentages of overnight freezing precipitation, and so that parents can make plans in advance, Chisum ISD schools will be closed tomorrow, Thursday, February 24, 2022," the district stated. "Our apologies for any inconvenience, we are striving to do our best to keep everyone safe."
Cooper ISD also is closed Thursday, and all after-school activities are canceled for the day.
Late Starts
North Lamar, Prairiland, Detroit, Rivercrest and Clarksville ISDs all announced 10 a.m. starts for Thursday.
North Lamar canceled today's after-school activities. Clarksville ISD had planned a Black History Month presentation at the middle school, but it is postponed because of the weather. Detroit ISD's mandatory cheer meeting slated for tonight will be rescheduled.
Prairiland officials said roads will be checked by 7 a.m. to gauge whether schools should be closed Thursday. Detroit and Rivercrest officials said notification of changes will be made by 8 a.m.
Paris ISD also announced a two-hour delay for its campuses, adding that roads and conditions will evaluated at 6 a.m. Thursday to determine if the delay will become a cancellation.
