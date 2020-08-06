Good morning, Red River Valley!
Good thing we got all that rain out of the way yesterday. Now we're set up to enjoy a partly sunny, 92-degree Thursday. Don't expect it to feel as nice as it has as we're expecting a heat index value as high as 101. Winds will come from the southeast at 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph. Some clouds are expected to roll in tonight as the low drops to around 75.
We will continue to warm on Friday as the high returns to around 94 degrees. The heat index value will again top 100 degrees to around 102 as warm southeast winds blow 5 to 10 mph. Friday night will again be partly cloudy with a low around 76.
Enjoy your Thursday!
