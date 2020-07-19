The United Way of Lamar County and Carter BloodCare will host a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 25 at the corner of Collegiate Drive and Lamar Avenue.
To make an appointment, visit ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/115695.
Those who donate blood in July will get an exclusive Texas Rangers ball cap.
