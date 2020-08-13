RENO — The Reno Police Department and Texas Rangers have been conducting compliance checks in the City of Reno to ensure that those required to register are following their duties. During these investigations, two arrests were made.
On July 29, Johnathan Ray McCann, 35, was arrested for fail to comply with sex offender duty to register with previous conviction.
On Tuesday, Corey Hunter Hearne, 32, was arrested for fail to comply with sex offender duty to register.
These are felony offenses. The Reno Police Department appreciates the help of the Texas Rangers, Lamar County Sheriff’s Office and Paris Police Department in these investigations, said Police Chief Jeremy Massey in a news release. Compliance officers from all of the local agencies routinely collaborate with one another to ensure these duties are being followed, he added.
