James Lee Chaffin

James Lee “Frosty” Chaffin, 79, of Honey Grove passed away at his residence on Saturday evening, June 19, 2021.
He was born in Honey Grove on March 17, 1942 to Marvin Chaffin and Henrietta Jackson Turner.
He was employed and retired from CO-OP in Honey Grove.
Frosty, as many knew him by, was a firm foundation for his family. Through all the hard times and difficult times, Frosty was there to support and hold everyone up. He will be truly missed not only by his family but also the community.
He is survived by his mother, Henrietta Turner; children, Brent Johnson (L’Shawn), Jason Johnson (Courtney), Sharon Johnson, Mia Pearson, Vickie Thomas (Mark), Melissa Henderson (Jerry), Renita Woods (Paul), Latasha Johnson and Stacy Howland (Steven); brothers, RC Love (Mo), Tommy McGinnis, Charles Bateman (Wanda) and Ray Bateman; sisters, Betty Love Johnson (Russell), Debra Benson (Ivy) and Jean McGinnis; sister-in-laws, Claudetta Couts and Beulah Perkins; special friend, Linda Denson; 20 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and a host of other friends and family.
Frosty was preceded in death by his father, Marvin Chaffin; wife, Lee Ola Chaffin; daughter, Eva Jean Johnson; granddaughters, Keyonia Epps and Alayazia Martin; grandson, Xzavion Epps; sisters, Cindy Buris, Martha Jo Moore, Peggy Love and Brenda Joyce Chaffin-Bibles.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 24, 2021 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Christian Chapel C.M.E. in Honey Grove. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021 at Christian Chapel C.M.E. in Honey Grove with the Rev. Shawn Bronson eulogist and the Rev. Charles Woods officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Stacy Woods, Kenneth Shaw, Norman Rose, Josh Shipman, Glen Frazier, Albert Edwards and Jewel Shaw. Honorary pallbearers are Cody Battle, Cameron Brooks, BJ Bonds, Jamal Thomas, Ed Thomas, Andrew Martin, Izaiah Epps, Aiden Johnson, Austin Johnson and Malcom Johnson.
