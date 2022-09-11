Bonnie Jean Cunningham, 77, of Powderly, passed away Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at her home.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at First Christian Church, 780 20th St. N.E., with burial following in Tigertown Cemetery. The family will receive friends at First Christian Church on Tuesday from 6 to 7 p.m.
Mrs. Cunningham, the daughter of George Hodnett and Susie Cuttrell Hodnett, was born May 20, 1945, in Paris.
She graduated from West Lamar High School. Her career with Campbell Soup Company and the UFCW spanned many years before her retirement. In high school and the following years she was active in basketball and softball. The main joy in her life was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Gary Cunningham, who passed away on Feb. 26, 2013.
Survivors include two sons, Greg Clark and wife, Kristin, of Powderly and Jeff Clark of Powderly; grandchildren, Justin Clark and wife, Jennifer, Josh Clark and wife, Emily, Jaidyn Clark, Bailee Browning and husband, Ryan, Matthew Clark, Madison Clark and Mabrye Clark; great-grandchildren, Daxton Clark, Drake Clark, Ren Clark, Karver Browning, Fallon Browning, and Kody Clark; a sister, Martha Sue Burnett of Paris; and several nieces and nephews; along with a plethora of friends.
Casket bearers will be W.H. Brumley, Milton Fleming, Ronnie Bunch, Justin Clark, Josh Clark, Ryan Browning, Billy Burnett and Braley Burnett.
