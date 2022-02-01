Arnold Oliver Parker entered the gates of glory on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.
This long-time servant of God joined his wife of 51 years, Carmella Nowlin Parker.
Mr. Parker had a successful career as a math and science teacher, UIL academic coach taking students, including his son-in-law, to the State and National levels, and as a school principal. In his 36 years of education, he impacted the lives of Texas and California students in the school districts of Hoopa, California, Hearne, Boling, Colorado City, Motley County and Whiteface.
Funeral was at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 at Hilltop Assembly of God Church in Boyd, Texas, with burial at Boyd Cemetery. The family received friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday at the church. Pastor Billie Fitch was the officiate.
Pallbearers were Dan Parker, Matthew Parker, Tommy Parker, Duane Allred, Scott Warner, Hayden Roderick and Chris Poss.
He was born on March 4, 1929, in Memphis, Texas, Mr. Parker left school as a junior in high school to join the Navy and support America’s freedom at the end of WWII. After his stint in the Navy, he moved to Commerce, Texas, where he met his wife, Carmella, while attending college at East Texas State University, now known as East Texas A&M. In their marriage of over 50 years, they had one daughter and three sons.
Throughout his teaching career, he returned to school to further his education in the area of math and science, ultimately earning a Master’s degree from Texas A&M University. As a lifetime learner, he accumulated over 300 hours of college credit in math, science and leadership.
A person could sit down with Mr. Parker and would learn quickly his love of the Lord. Each town where he lived, he served as the deacon of the Assembly of God Church. Hilltop Assembly of God in Boyd, Texas, is his home church, where he played an active part in their building plan as a deacon. Additionally, he is known for his “corny” jokes, loud singing, and vibrant personality. In any conversation, he was quick to ask, “Did you hear the one where…?” Off he would go into a joke that always brought laughter to the conversation. Pet names were given to individuals he loved, so family members were known as “Seatless, Boog, Ears Wayne and the list goes on.”
Arnold Parker was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Carmella Nowlin; his son, Robert Lynn Parker; brothers, Robert, Mex, Jack and Bill; sisters, Artie and Mysie Lee “Mike”; and his father and mother.
Family members left here on Earth include, Madge Skidmore Parker, wife of ten years; daughter, Lillian Jean Boyd and husband, Tom Boyd; son, Arnold Wayne Parker and wife, Linda; son, Stephen Floyd “Boog” Parker and wife, Laura; daughter-in-law, Traci Parker; and grandchildren, including Dan and Amanda Parker, Matthew and Erica Parker, Sarah and Chris Poss, Tara and Duane Allred, Erica and Scott Warner, Lisa and Hayden Roderick, Tommy Parker; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Hawkins Funeral Home Decatur, 940-627-5959, Hawkinsfuneralhome.com.
