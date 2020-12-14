Chyrel Diane Jackson “Spanky”, 59 years old, of Clarksville, Texas, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Dec. 12, 2020 at Paris Regional Medical Center, Paris, Texas. Graveside services are set for Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Thompson Town Cemetery, Clarksville, Texas.
Condolences may be made at citizensfuneralhome.com.
Please wear a mask for your protection as well as for others.
