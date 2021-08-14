An after-hours free Covid-shot clinic is scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at First Christian Church, 780 20th St. NE.
Refreshments will be offered as well as registration for free gift card giveaways from Amazon, WalMart, Applebee’s Dairy Queen, Chili’s and Chick-fil-A.
“This is an excellent opportunity for working people to come get vaccinated without missing work,” church outreach director Ronnie Nutt said.
