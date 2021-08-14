Virus Outbreak US Surge
In this Jan. 5, 2021, file photo, healthcare worker receives a second Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at Beaumont Health in Southfield, Mich. 

 Paul Sancya

An after-hours free Covid-shot clinic is scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at First Christian Church, 780 20th St. NE.

Refreshments will be offered as well as registration for free gift card giveaways from Amazon, WalMart, Applebee’s Dairy Queen, Chili’s and Chick-fil-A.

“This is an excellent opportunity for working people to come get vaccinated without missing work,” church outreach director Ronnie Nutt said.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

