Stone Middle School is accepting immunization records for students who will be in the seventh grade for the 2021-22 school year.
“Students entering seventh grade in the fall of 2020 will need to be current on their immunizations,” Stone Middle School nurse Jennifer Elrod said. “Texas State Law requires all students entering seventh grade have their Tdap and MCV4 vaccines up to date or has satisfied one of the statutory recognized exemptions.”
Under the Texas State Law, students are required to have one booster dose of a tetanus/diphtheria/pertussis-containing vaccine and a meningococcal vaccine or a statutory recognized exemption.
“Having proof of these two immunizations or an exemption will speed up the enrollment process in August,” Elrod said. “To make the transition from sixth to seventh grade a smooth one, we encourage parents to have their child’s updated records submitted to the school nurse prior to June 1.”
Immunization records may be emailed to Elrod at jelrod@northlamar.net. For information, call 903-737-2041, ext. 4020.
