Ruth Marie O'Neal Kelly, 94, of Paris, Texas, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, with her loving family by her side.
Ruth was born on March 12, 1928, in Paris, Arkansas to W.H. and Rachel Anderson Dalton. Ruth married James Kelly on Sept. 12, 1982 in Bentonville, Arkansas.
Ruth worked as a nurse's aide for 27 years.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James; her twin brother, Louie Dalton; siblings, Nancy Morehead Roscoe Dalton, Lenora Williams, Mary Gates, Clifton Dalton, and Avis Dalton; also, son, Truitt Thomas O'Neal; and daughters, Laura Conway and Edith Harrison; and granddaughter, Rachel Williams.
Left to cherish Ruth's memory are daughters; Betty Hamilton and Barbara Smith, of Paris, Texas; seven grandchildren and spouses, Jessica Cox, Thomas Cox, Geannie Regan, Stephen Harrison, Andrea Gaede, Michael Gaede and Truitt O'Neal; as well as, eight great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; along with numerous other family members and friends.
Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, April 14, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Roden-Pryor Funeral Home, 1929 Bonham St., Paris, Texas. There will be no memorial service scheduled.
Cremation services are being provided by Roden-Pryor Funeral Directors.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Platinum Hospice, Susan Dearinger and Kacy Mills.
