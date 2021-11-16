Great American Smokeout

Great American Smokeout

CLARKSVILLE — The Clarksville square will be host to a Great American Smokeout health fair Thursday, where people are encouraged to put their health first and give up cigarettes.

Various health-related groups will be on the square urging people not to smoke for at least one day in the hopes it will become a lifelong choice. The health fair runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and there will be hot dogs, chips and water to go along with the quit smoking messages.

Three lucky people who have quit smoking will get a chance to win a free turkey in drawings that day.

David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.