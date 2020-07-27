Laura Jean Layton, 64, of Brookston, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020.
Heaven gained another angel, one of the “Boren 5”
Funeral services have been set for Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Blossom Church of God, with the Rev. Benny Dollins and the Rev. Tony Vanderwilt officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service time at the church.
Beloved wife, mother, NeNe, daughter, sister and friend, Laura was the rock of our family. She was the picture taker, family get-together coordinator, and the calm one of the family.
She was born in Paris, Texas on Feb. 23, 1956, to Oliver Dee and Betty Haley Boren.
She graduated from Delmar High School in 1974 and married the love of her life, Lonnie Layton, building a life together of 46 years. Laura retired from the Tijerina & Dunnington Clinic after a career of 33 years. She also helped manage the family business, Tire City.
Laura loved life and loved people, leaving behind a host of friends. Her pride and joy were her grandchildren and she went to every ballgame and dance recital they were involved in.
She is survived by her husband, Lonnie Layton; children, Eric Layton and wife, Kerri, Lonna Lewis and husband, Bubba; grandchildren, Emma Layton, Ali Layton, Blake Lewis and Tyson Lewis; brothers, Roger Boren, Randy Boren; sisters, Beverly Boren, Sharri Stogner.
Serving as Pallbearers will be Shawn Burns, Courtney Farmer, Stevie Cope, Greg Newsom, Jesse Freelen, James Proctor, Cody Pool and Marcus Lawrence.
Online condolences may be sent to the Layton family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.