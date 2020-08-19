Patsy Joan Billings Tibbs, 81, passed away on Aug. 18, 2020, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
She was born on March 4, 1939, near Roxton, Texas, to Mervin Ralph and Lula Margaret Locke Billings.
She was raised and attended school in Roxton. She was a nurse for the majority of her life, working as LVN, RN and Director of Nursing at numerous facilities and home health care
agencies in Paris, Clarksville, Bonham and Bogota and surrounding areas. Even years later, many of her former coworkers remember her as “tough, but fair” and always looking out for what was best for the patient. In the past, she even trained many of those who would later care for her in her time of need.
She is survived by her three children, Kim Gentry Steelman and husband, Derrel Steelman, Michael Nym Gentry and wife, Tina Gentry and Jym Quinton Jones and wife, Krystie Ruthart; grandchildren, Jennifer Gentry, Sarah Gentry, Madison Jones and Tyler Jones; great-grandchildren, Alaina Gentry and Alyson Gentry; a brother, Kenneth Billings and wife, Wanda; a sister-in-law, Virginia Billings, of Tyler; and numerous nephews, nieces and other family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents; the fathers of her children, Billy Ray Gentry, Roland H. Jones and later her third husband, Ronnie Tibbs. Also siblings: a sister, Margaret Billings who died at childbirth; Raymond Billings, David Billings, Gwen Billings Moore, Joy Billings Cunningham, Mervin Ralph (M.R.) Billings Jr. and Shirley Billings Taylor.
Graveside services will be conducted at Restland Cemetery in Roxton on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., with Dr. Danny Moody officiating. Friends or family may go by Fry-Gibbs from 12 noon to 6 p.m on Thursday, or online condolences may be sent by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
