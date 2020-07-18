Good morning, Red River Valley!
Stagnant isn't a word we like to see very much, especially when it comes to the economy, but when we're talking about blue skies, sunshine and rain-free weather, that's a whole different story.
And that is exactly what we're talking about — an upper level high has parked itself over the Central Plains, and that will result in seasonably hot and rain-free weather, the National Weather Service says.
Today will be sunny with a high near 93. The heat index value is expected to again top triple digits, but just to about 100 degrees. Winds will come from the south at 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph, and carrying Gulf moisture, we can expect conditions to remain quite muggy. Tonight will be clear with a low around 75.
Heading into Sunday, we can expect more of the same. The high will get near 95 and the heat index value will top 102. South winds will continue, and so will that mugginess. Sunday night will be mostly clear with a low around 74.
Looking at the weather pattern for the coming work week, we can see some clouds filtering in after Monday. Perhaps there will be some rain chances with them, but as for now, it's looking pretty rain-free.
Stay cool and hydrated, and enjoy your weekend!
