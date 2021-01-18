Billy Joe Williams, 84, of Paris, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 22 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with the Rev. Tiny Freelen officiating. Burial, with military honors, will follow in McDonald Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Mr. Williams, the son of Jack J. and Beula Williams, was born on April 22, 1936, in Lamar County.
His military career with the United States Air Force spanned 22 years. Following his military retirement, he went on to retire from Lockheed Martin. Billy was a skilled carpenter, loved fishing and hunting, never met a stranger, and was loved dearly by all who met him. He was generous to a fault.
His parents; one daughter, Linda Smith; three sisters, Florence Taylor, Dorothy Mae Williams, and Kathryn McFadden; and three brothers, Jim Williams, J. D. Williams and Jack Williams Jr., preceded him in death.
He loved and cherished his family, and those left to mourn his passing are his wife, Margie Williams; daughters, Beverly McMikel and husband, Lonnie and Alverta “Tudi” White; a son, Billy Crisp; grandchildren, Cody Hallman, Ronald Herron and wife, Mindy and Buck Crisp and wife, Paulette; nieces, Diane Genovese and husband, Allen and Elaine Thompson and husband, Woodrow; nephews, Dick Williams and Ray Williams; along with many other nieces and nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and cousins along with his lifelong friend, Elizabeth Behm.
Casket bearers will be Lonnie McMikel Jr., Lewis Record, Tommy Gallant, Ronald Herron Jr., Timmy Lester and Eric Miller.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.