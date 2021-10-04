Kaye Frances Johnson

Kaye Frances Johnson, 73, of the Hopewell Community, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at her home.

The family will schedule a memorial gathering at a later date. Cremation was under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.

Mrs. Johnson, the daughter of James Edwin Frolander and Frances Audrey Warner Frolander, was born on June 28, 1948, in Spearfish, South Dakota.

She grew up on a ranch in Wyoming and was a wonderful cook. Her career with the Wyoming Highway Department as a construction inspector spanned many years.

She and her husband, Arvey, moved to Lamar County 26 years ago.

Her parents; and a brother, Robert Frolander, preceded her in death.

Survivors include her husband, Arvey Johnson, whom she married on Nov. 10, 1993; children, Kaylee Jones, of Pattonville, Heath Richards, of Van Alstyne, Robert Knight, of Savannah, Missouri, Tonya Nelson and husband, Kim, of Maryville, Missouri, Georganne Luman and husband, Greg, of Savannah, Missouri and Angela Church and husband, Terry, of Amazonia, Missouri; 15 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren; along with a host of friends.

