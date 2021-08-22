Brad Ruthart, director of the Paris ISD Department of Safety and Security (Police Department), recently presented his “School-Based Law Enforcement, A Philosophy for Success” essay to other school-based law enforcement chiefs, officers, and school administrators in San Marcos.
Ruthart wrote the essay to help law enforcement and schools work together to better ensure safety and security in schools. Ruthart served as a school resource officer for 13 years and has been the Paris ISD Police Department chief for nine years.
The essay was adopted by The Texas School Safety Center and Texas Commission of Law Enforcement and offered as an advanced level training course No. 41504. Ruthart is the instructor of the course.
