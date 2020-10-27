OCT. 25 to OCT. 27
Paris Police Department
Amanda Jayme Ashworth, 29: Abandon or endanger a child.
Jake Darren Briggle, 31: Drug possession.
Natasha Diann Frierson, 39: Failure to yield right of way, speeding, failure to maintain (x2), violate promise to appear (x2), failure to appear non-traffic.
George Alex Jones, 44: Failure to display driver’s license (x2), failure to appear non-traffic.
Odreakus Nacole Lewis, 40: Unlicensed possession of a firearm, driving while intoxicated and unlicensed carrying of a weapon.
Cristian Eliel Lopez, 20: Accident involving damage to vehicle.
Joey Ray Maroney, 28: Failure to maintain (x2), motor vehicle inspection, failure to display driver’s license and failure to appear non-traffic.
Martarris Quayvon McClelland, 24: Criminal mischief; possession of a controlled substance, disorderly conduct and speeding.
William Daniel Morgan, 30: Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sama Blecho Nah, 39: Paris Municipal Court warrant (x2).
Brian Ray Ottmo, 36: Paris Municipal Court capias (x4).
Aaron Daniel Shehan, 29: Possession of a controlled substance, expired motor vehicle, failure to maintain, possession of drug paraphernalia; abandon or endanger a child.
Tyler Gage Watson, 19: Paris Municipal Court warrant (x2).
