Paris Planning & Zoning Commission is to review an amendment to a zoning ordinance regarding residential uses in general retail and commercial zoning districts when commissioners meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St.
The commission also will discuss a possible amendment to the zoning ordinance regarding a new definition for vehicle storage facilities, adding the change as a land use and determining the permissible zoning districts for this use, according to an agenda posting.
Petitions for zoning changes include from one-family to commercial at 3787 NW Loop 286, from one-family to commercial in the 3800 block of SW Loop 286, from one-family to neighborhood service at 426 30th NE St., from two-family to four-family at 1629 Pine Bluff St. and from two family to four-family at 1639 Pine Bluff St.
The commission also is to consider preliminary and final plats for Church Street Bungalow on three lots in the 1100 block of Church Street.
