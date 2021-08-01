JULY 30 to JULY 31
Paris Police Department
Jason Don McGee, 29: Driving while intoxicated.
Joshua Ray Allen, 33: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, judgment nisi/manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 4 to 200 grams.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Jason Daniel Cornelison, 48: Motion to adjudicate guilt/assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Dayton Lee Henry, 20: Judgment nisi/theft of property, $25,00 to $30,000.
