Jack Hamblin McCubbin, born on Nov. 1, 1945, in Paris, Texas, passed away peacefully at home on March 1, 2022 at the age of 76.
Jack was a graduate of Austin College and The University of Texas (Southwestern) Medical School. He was a fellowship trained Maternal Fetal Medicine physician and was a private practice OB/GYN with Collom and Carney clinic for over 30 years. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard, was a published author, and was a beloved OB/GYN to patients in the Texarkana community and surrounding areas.
Upon his retirement, Jack pursued his interest in the study of law as a paralegal and as an expert witness. Jack was affectionately known by friends and patients as a gentle man and a true gentleman.
Survivors include his wife, Liza Boyd McCubbin; his daughter and son-in-law, Memrie and Jason Fortenberry, of Jackson, Mississippi; his stepchildren, Amber and Zachary Lawrence, Catherine and Lawson Lawrence, of Texarkana, Goodwin and Brad McCutcheon, of Dallas; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Sudie and Terry Boyd, of Texarkana, Ford Crane, of Madras, Texas, Vicky and Larry Van Dyke, of Fannings Springs, Florida and Linda Boyd of St. Charles, Illinois. His grandchildren who knew him as Jack Jack included Mamie and Lela Fortenberry, Saxton and Sawyer Lawrence and William and Bryce McCutcheon.
He was preceded in death by his parents, M.L. and Richard McCubbin.
A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Walnut Church of Christ, 2720 Moores Lane, Texarkana, Texas.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 4, 2022 at Evergreen Cemetery with Patrick Cannon officiating. No formal visitation has been set.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Texarkana, 2407 Galleria Oaks Drive, Texarkana, Texas 75503, Walnut Church of Christ, 2720 Moores Lane Texarkana, Texas 75503, or to a charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the McCubbin family at fry-gibbs.com.
