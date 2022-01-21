A Paris police officer responded to a burglary in the 2600 block of Lamar Avenue at 8:27 a.m. Thursday. A business associate said that within the last week and a half an unknown suspect had entered an unlocked storage shed on the property and stole an assortment of lawn equipment, valued over $800, leaving other valuables undisturbed. Investigators will check surrounding security camera footage for any leads.
Stolen vehicle totaled after high speed chase
At 1:57 p.m. Thursday, an officer met with a complainant in the police department lobby. The person said that on Tuesday, while staying in a hotel in the 1900 block of Lamar Avenue with a woman, the woman invited a friend of hers over. The friend arrived with a man, who was unknown to the complainant, but was allowed to drive the complainant’s 2020 Nissan a few blocks away to a nearby convenience store. After 15 minutes, the man had not returned and the complainant was unsuccessful in contacting him. The complainant was later contacted by Red River and McCurtain county sheriff’s departments telling him that his vehicle had been involved in a high speed chase with law enforcement, resulting in the vehicle being totaled. All agencies will continue investigating.
Calls for service: The Paris Police Department responded to 70 calls for service and arrested three people Thursday.
There are eight Republican candidates and five Democratic candidates in the primary election seeking their party's nominations to be a candidate in the November general election. If you were to cast your vote today for the next Texas governor, who would win your vote? (Your vote is anonymous)
