Houses for Heroes, a local nonprofit organization that aims to build houses for veterans and their families, is hosting its first fundraising event Saturday.
The Rivalry Royale, a cosplay event, is set for 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at Love Civic Center, 2025 S. Collegiate Drive in Paris. Adult tickets are $15 each, and up to two children per adult are free. There will be live music, door prizes, photo meet and greet with today’s favorite superheroes, villains and video game characters, military representatives, a motorcycle display, games and more.
The event will help Houses For Heroes raise the money it needs to buy land before building homes for veterans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.