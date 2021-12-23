Recently, teachers and administrators at Justiss Elementary School launched a new motivational program for the students featuring the story of Chris Norton, who defeated all odds after suffering a severe spinal cord injury in 2010. Chris Norton is best known from the Netflix original movie “7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story.” He has been featured on The Today Show, Good Morning America, NBC Nightly News, Fox & Friends, and People Magazine.
“At the beginning of the 2021-22 school year, at the District Convocation, our teachers had the pleasure of hearing Norton, who spoke via Zoom,” said Melanie Meredith, public information officer at PISD. “The assistant principal at Justiss Elementary asked Chris for help teaching the students at Justiss what it means to ‘Be Like Georgia.’ Chris made a video to tell his story and out teachers presented it to the students at a Friday morning Rise Up Assembly.
“Norton spoke to the staff about overcoming challenges and how to find The Power to Stand after being knocked down. Norton says, “Life isn’t about getting knocked down - it’s about getting back up.”
Recently, teachers handed out the first “Be Like Georgia’ awards at Justiss, a Title 1 school.
