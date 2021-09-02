Red Cord Productions is hosting its first Rock N’ Roll Car Show at Love Civic Center, 2025 S. Collegiate Drive in Paris, from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday. The free event will feature live music by Rage Against The Machine, Stone Temple Posers and Rue 82, trophies, a cornhole tournament and more, organizers said.
To show a car costs $25, and registration is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Those who pre-register to show a car at bit.ly/3iash55 will get a $5 discount.
The cornhole tournament will be professionally directed by NorthEast Texas Cornhole, and teams can sign up for $50. There are social and advanced divisions with double elimination. For more information about the tournament, visit facebook.com/events/622708242038852.
