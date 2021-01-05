Jan. 2 to Jan. 5
Paris Police Department
Jalen Dejuan Wallace, 22: Evading arrest detention (x3), possession of marijuana.
Justin Morgan Greene, 31: Driving while intoxicated.
Andre Eugene Daniels, 34: Assault of a peace officer/judge, driving while intoxicated, second offense, resisting arrest, search or transportation, unlicensed possession of a firearm.
Angela Shavell Morgan, 43: Possession of a controlled substance.
Jeremy Lynn Smith, 41: Possession of a controlled substance.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Department
Amy Joyce Wallace, 32: Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Wesley Andrew Watkins, 25: District court commit/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, habitual offender.
Shawn Wayne Austin, 39: District court commit/burgalry of a habitation, repeat offender.
Chris Dwaybe Brooks, 20: Bond surrender/possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, bond surrender/manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 3/4, less than 29 grams (two counts), bond surrender/manufacture/delivery of a controlled usbstance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.