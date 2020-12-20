HONEY GROVE — The Honey Grove City Council will host a public forum before receiving reports from the city secretary, fire department, police department and utility department at a 6 p.m. Monday meeting at Honey Grove City Hall, 633 N. 6th St.
The council will swear in the new Mayor Pro-Tem and accept a bid from Ron Doe Construction for the building of new HOME Grant houses. Council members will discuss an ordinance regarding distance requirements for beer and wine sales and consider changes to the burn ordinance.
Council members will also establish minimum standards for rental and lease properties and are expected to accept the resignation of Billy Bob Stephens.
