Jeremy Robert Ehn, 40, of Paris, formerly of Greenville, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020.
There will be a visitation and gathering of family and friends on Wednesday, July 22, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Jeremy was born on Sept. 11, 1979, in Pocahontas, Iowa.
He graduated from high school in Newport News, Virginia.
He had worked at Busch Gardens Amusement Park and Walmart, and was currently working at the New Hope Center in Paris. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Paris and a volunteer at the Downtown Food Pantry.
Jeremy was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys!
Survivors include his mother, Linda Keck and fiancé, Lawton Watts, of Greenville; his father, Bob Ehn and wife, Carolyn, of Greenville; siblings, Nichole Dollison and husband, Rodney, of Greenville, Kenneth Keck and wife, Melea, of Greenville, Justin Russell and wife, Caroline, of Georgia, Tyson Oliver and husband, Mike, of Arizona and Travis Russell and wife Melissa, of Georgia; along with 18 nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.