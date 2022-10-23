Ethel Lee Swint Abbott, 88, of Paris, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Heritage House of Paris. Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled private services at Evergreen Cemetery with the Rev. D.J. Harris officiating.
Mrs. Abbott, the daughter of Thomas Swint and Mary Gammons Swint, was born May 8, 1934, in Borger, Texas. She married William Ray “W.R.” Abbott, and he preceded her in death on Aug. 17, 1989. She worked alongside her husband, W. R., in their surveying and construction business for many years.
Ethel was a strong Christian woman who always gave to others and thought of their needs before her own. She lived her life with a servant’s heart and was a faithful member of Paris Church of God while living in Paris.
Ethel loved her family dearly and was especially fond of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who knew her as “Nana.”
Survivors include two children, Ronald E. Abbott and wife, Deborah, and Cyndy Abbott; grandchildren, Ranger Abbott and wife, Ashley, and Chance Abbott and wife, Savannah and great-grandchildren, Dylan Abbott, Sheperd Abbott, Birdie Abbott and Goldie Abbott; grandchildren, Ashley Stone and husband, Jason, and great-grandsons, Andrew, Everet, and Hayden; grandson, Josh Nelson. Two of her nine siblings survive, John Roy Swint and Nina Presson, along with numerous nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
The family would like to express appreciation to Spring Lake Assisted Living, Heritage House of Paris, Signature Home Health and Waterford Hospice for the care and attention given to their loved one.
