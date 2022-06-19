Sam Bell Maxey House put on a day for dads Saturday featuring doughnuts, a scavenger hunt, checkers and horseshoes in celebration of Father’s Day. “Donuts with Dad” gave fathers a chance to spend some quality time with their sons and daughters.
“This is all about being together with the kids,” said Paris’ Jose Escobedo who brought his son Rico, 10, to the event. “This gives dads a chance to be with their kids.”
Rico said he was having a good time on the scavenger hunt and eating a doughnut.
“I like any kind of a doughnut,” he said. “It’s fun to be with my dad.”
Donnie Pruitt, of Paris, who brought his five children to the special day at the historic house, also likes the idea of spending time with his kids.
“It is letting me spend time with my kids. I don’t get to do that a lot,” he said. “It is nice to take the time to be with the kids. This is definitely something unique.”
His children were enjoying exploring the house, they said.
“We came for the doughnuts, so I thought this would be a good idea to spend time with dad,” said Christian Pruitt, 9.
Another of Pruitt’s sons, who is also named Donnie and is 10, said he liked looking around the house for things the same height as his dad or something he thought his dad would like on the scavenger hunt.
“I found the guitar,” he said. “That is something my dad would like.”
Elijah Raulston, 7, found something he was sure his dad would like.
“I found the knife,” he said.
That knife was actually a sword hanging over the fireplace in a first floor front room of the house and his dad, Kyle Raulston, said he did like it.
Kyle has a bit of history with the historic area.
When Kyle was born his parents lived in the house that was catty cornered from the Maxey house.
He actually only has vague memories of the house he spent the first three years of his life in and he still lives nearby on Main Street.
He was there with his wife, Leslie Raulston, and their blended family of Elijah, Emma, 9, and Jonah, 2.
“This is important to me because I don’t get to spend a lot of Fathers’ Days with my kids,” he said of his two older children who live with their mother in California. “They are here for their summer vacation.”
Elijah reinforced what his dad said.
“I am happy to be here with my dad. It is fun,” he said.
“I think this is good to bring the kids to see historic sites in their hometown,” said Zach Ingram, of Paris. “And to make them aware of how things started out.”
They like the doughnuts, too, he said.
The event served its purpose, Site Manager Alysha Richardson said.
“We opened up the downstairs for this event,” she said. “It was a chance for them to come enjoy doughnuts and refreshments. We have outdoor games and they can look around for things on the scavenger hunt list.”
“This is our second year doing this,” she said. “It is a very relaxed pace. It is an annual event.
“We have programs all year long for the community to come out and enjoy,” she said.
