David died on Jan. 2, 2021.
He leaves behind his God fearing wife, Betty Redus; daughter, Bailee Beth Redus; son, David Colt Redus, of Paris: two estranged children.
David was the oldest son of WV Redus and Sarah Redus.
He is survived by one brother, Mike and wife, Laurie; one sister, Teresa Woodard and husband, Lee; nephews, Matt Woodard and Cody Redus; one niece, Jessica Coropron.
David drove an 18 wheeler local and long haul for 48 years. He also rode bulls and rodeoed when he was younger. In 1971 he was second in the state of Texas for bull riding events.
Thanks to great friends, Massey family, Kenny, Linda and Ashley, of Honey Grove, Gerald Free and wife, Ruby, Shane and Julie Crossland, Buddy and Robin Thomas, all of Petty, Texas, Ricky Don Hevron and Tanya Peevy, Rick and Martha McKee.
Many blessings to my brother in Christ, Barry Johnson.
See ya’ll on the other side.
David Redus
