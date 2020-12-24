H.H. (Mutt) Milford Jr., age 95, of Honey Grove, was born on Oct. 6, 1925, to H.H. Milford Sr. and Annette McFarland Milford.
Mutt passed away on Dec. 23, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
Mutt graduated high school in Ladonia. He served in the United States Navy during WWII as an officer. He attended East Texas State College earning a Bachelor’s Degree and went on to earn a Doctor of Dentistry from Baylor Dental College. He had a dental practice in Honey Grove for many years before his retirement.
Mutt married June Scott while in the Navy and they spent over 70 happy years together.
June and their youngest son, Mark, preceded him in death.
He is survived by son, Phil and wife, Judy; daughter, Dinah and husband, Cal; grandchildren, Teri and husband, Van Hall, Scott Milford, Laura Milford and Annie and husband, Michael Wallace; three great-grandchildren, Tori, Jake and Imani.
As per Mutt’s request he will be cremated and no service is planned at this time.
