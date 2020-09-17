A benefit luncheon will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at 1295 Fitzhugh Ave. to benefit a local youth center.
Hosted by Bishop Samuel F. Evans, everyone is invited, and the proceeds will be for the youth center at this location. The funds support internet access, school supplies, helping youth apply for jobs, visiting and applying for colleges, job trade programs and the art program.
For more information, call Jesse Council at 903-272-3415 or Yulanda Reeves at 903-491-2122. For those who can’t attend but still wish to donate, they can use the cash app on their mobile phone, under $Counciljesse.
