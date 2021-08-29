AUG. 26 to AUG. 27
FD Assist EMS
Aug. 26
7:24 to 7:37 a.m., 2320 3rd St. SE.
10:34 to 10:51 a.m., 1724 Hubbard St.
11:08 to 11:25 a.m., 3550 NE Loop 286.
4:21 to 4:50 p;.m., 3150 Clarksville St.
8:49 to 9:06 p.m., 2020 19th
St. NW.
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
Aug. 26
1:28 to 1:42 p.m., 633 Stone Ave.
Aug. 27
5:18 to 5:47 a.m., 3554 Clarksville St.
First Responder-Paris
Aug. 26
9:28 to 9:40 a.m., 2905 Clarksville St.
9:58 to 10:03 a.m., 260 32nd St. NW.
2:48 to 3:04 p.m., 1340 N. Main St.
9:26 to 9:48 p.m., 210 25th St. SE.
Public Service
Aug. 26
7:51 to 11:05 a.m., 295 Stone Ave.
2:16 to 2:34 a.m., 2850 Lewis Lane.
