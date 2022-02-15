Betty Lee Story, 80, of Powderly, passed away on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 at McCuistion Hospital (Paris Regional Medical Center).
Memorial services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17 at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home with Pastor Samuel Evers officiating. Interment will be in Red Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday Feb. 16 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Ms. Story, the daughter of Jack and Flora Campbell, was born on Sept. 15, 1941 in El Paso, Texas.
Betty and her children moved to Powderly in June of 1975. She worked numerous jobs to support her family. She worked at Howards, Fish Fry and Wal-Mart. She last worked at Kimberly-Clark where she retired in 2007.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Flora Campbell.
Survivors include two daughters, Debbie McCalmon and husband, Norman McCalmon, of Royse City, Renee Weaver and husband, Ron Weaver, of Midlothian, Texas; two sons, David Story and wife, Betty Story, of Bells, Texas, James Story and wife, Kathy Story, of Florida; grandchildren, Shannon Budynkiewicz, Joseph Hoffmaster, DesaRae Adams, Rebecca Lee, Jeremy Porter, Brandon Porter, Lindsey Weaver, Lacy Weaver, Payton Weaver, David Story, Kressy Raasch, Deana Kirkham, Kelly Hippie; and many great-grandchildren; and a host of friends.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit fry-gibbs.com.
