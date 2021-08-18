Mary Ann Fisher, 70, of Paris entered eternal rest on Aug. 14, 2021.
A public viewing will be held on Friday, Aug. 20 from 11 p.m. to 3 p.m. at New Olive Baptist Church in Grant, Oklahoma. Later a viewing will be in Maxey Funeral Chapel from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday.
Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church where the Rev. Gary Savage is pastor. The Rev. George Fisher III will serve as eulogist and Minister Paul Thomas will officiate services. Interment will follow at Restlawn Garden Cemetery.
Condolences to the family may be sent to maxeyfuneralhome.com.
