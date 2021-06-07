Paris police arrested Ronnie Ray Blake Jr., 44, of Paris, in the 700 block of Graham Street at 9:45 p.m. Friday. Blake was known to have an outstanding felony probation violation warrant on a driving while intoxicated – 3rd or more conviction. Blake was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Police: Pistol taken from vehicle
Police responded to a theft from a vehicle in the 1700 block of North Main Street at 2:06 a.m. Sunday. The complainant reported someone had entered his vehicle and had stolen a pistol. The incident is under investigation.
Police investigating stolen pistol, ammo from home
Paris police responded to a home burglary in the 2900 block of 19th Street NW at 8:18 a.m. Sunday. The complainant reported that while they were away on a vacation, someone entered their home and stole two pistols and several rounds of ammunition. The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 309 calls for service and arrested 10 people during the weekend.
