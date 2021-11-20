Charles Edward Rollins, 84, of Deport, passed away on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021.
Family will receive friends on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home. At his request no formal funeral service has been scheduled. Interment will follow at a later date at Highland Cemetery in Deport.
Charles was born in Deport, Texas on Nov. 5, 1937 to Jim and Rena Valentine Rollins.
He was a member of Reno Church of Christ. He served in the United States Army as a helicopter mechanic. Charles served on the Deport City council. He retired from Campbell Soup after 34 years of employment. He was known as “Charlie” by his co-workers.
He is survived by his son, Carl Harvey Rollins, of Deport; two grandsons, James “Dubber” Phillps, of Paris and Marty Melvin and wife, Darian, of Reno; sisters, Edna Earl Gifford, of Paris and Jo Ann Hurley, of Paris; sister-in-law, Martha Richardson, of Alpine, Texas; several nieces and nephews, Sharon Barnes, of Paris, Carla Fletcher and husband, Dan, of Lamar Point, the late Mike Bennett and his wife, Donna, of Lamar Point, Rickey Bennett and wife, Sonny, of San Antonio, Bruce Richardson, of Alpine, Texas, Kevin Richardson and wife, Pam, of Las Vegas, Nevada.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Drucy Rollins; his daughter, Angie Kay Rollins Adams.
Online condolences may be sent to the Rollins family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
There’s been increasing confusing over the legality of delta-8, a cannabis derivative that can be found in vape cartridges, tinctures and candy at smoke shops and CBD stores in Texas. While the Texas health department maintains that delta-8 is a controlled substance and is on the state’s list of unlawful drugs, the 2018 federal Farm Bill legalized the production of hemp, which naturally contains delta-8 and has less than 0.3% THC. In 2019, Texas also legalized hemp growing. Delta-8 retailers believed the substance was as legal to sell as hemp. Delta-8 is legal in Texas for now after a Travis County judge blocked the state from criminalizing it. Should delta-8 continue to be legal in Texas?
