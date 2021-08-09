Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 300 block of North Main Street at 9:07 a.m. Saturday for an expired registration. Upon making contact with the occupants, the officer smelled what they believed to be was marijuana emitting from the inside of the vehicle. Upon further investigation, the officer located suspected methamphetamine, suspected marijuana, and prescription pills that the occupants did not have a prescription for.
The driver, 25-year-old Christina Nicole Ogas, and the passenger, 27-year-old Ramon Alexander Rivera, both of Paris, were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. Ogas was additionally charged with possession of a dangerous drug, and Rivera was found to have an outstanding felony warrant out of Lamar County charging him with assault of a family member by impeding breathing. Both were booked and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Powderly man charged with meth possession
Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 10 block of 19th Street NW at 10:01 p.m. Sunday for not stopping at a red light. The driver, 49-year-old Daniel Clarence McKee, of Powderly, was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine. McKee was arrested and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Traffic stop leads to THC oil, meth possession charges
Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 600 block of Graham Street at 11:20 a.m. Sunday when the officer saw the passenger was not wearing a seatbelt. The driver, 23-year-old Jerry Dylan Cartwright, of Arthur City, was found to be in possession of an illegal substance. Cartwright then handed the officer a cartridge that contained suspected THC oil. While searching the vehicle, the officer located two baggies that contained suspected methamphetamine. Cartwright was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance. He was later transferred and placed into the Lamar County jail.
Police investigating burglaries
Paris police responded to the 200 block of 8th Street NE at 2:26 p.m. Friday in reference to a burglary. The complainant reported that someone had broken into a shed at that location and had stolen parts to a motorcycle. The incident is under investigation.
At 5:06 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a home burglary in the 1300 block of 8th Street SE. The owner’s son reported someone had broken out a back window and had entered the house. The suspect(s) then rummaged through every closet and cabinet and drawer. At the time of the report, the son could not determine what if anything had been taken. The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 241 calls for service and arrested 13 people during the weekend.
